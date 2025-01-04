Police leadership to address faction dispute in Nongoma
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The police's top brass is heading to Nongoma on
Saturday, in the hopes of settling an unresolved faction dispute between two
villages.
The police's top brass is heading to Nongoma on Saturday, in the hopes of settling an unresolved faction dispute between two villages.
The conflict between community members in KwaMusi and Onyango has led to violent clashes that have claimed the lives of 10 people since July last year.
Minister Senzo Mchunu, acting National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili and provincial police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will engage separately with the affected communities.
"This follows months of violence that has claimed multiple lives and disrupted the peace in these communities. The meetings aim to foster collaboration between law enforcement and community members to find sustainable solutions to end the violence," says Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.
READ: AmaZulu King urges peace amid KwaNongoma territorial dispute
The first leg of the meeting will start on Saturday morning at the Onyango Sportsground.
The delegation will then proceed to KwaMusi for a meeting, later in the afternoon.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot ...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago