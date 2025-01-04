Police leadership to address faction dispute in Nongoma

The conflict between community members in KwaMusi and Onyango has led to violent clashes that have claimed the lives of 10 people since July last year.

Minister Senzo Mchunu, acting National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili and provincial police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will engage separately with the affected communities.

"This follows months of violence that has claimed multiple lives and disrupted the peace in these communities. The meetings aim to foster collaboration between law enforcement and community members to find sustainable solutions to end the violence," says Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.

The first leg of the meeting will start on Saturday morning at the Onyango Sportsground.

The delegation will then proceed to KwaMusi for a meeting, later in the afternoon.

