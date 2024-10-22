AmaZulu King urges peace amid KwaNongoma territorial dispute
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has added
his voice to calls for peace in the wake of a territorial dispute in
KwaNongoma.
Ten lives have been lost in the conflict between the villages of KwaMusi and Onango.
Tensions ignited after a stabbing incident at a local school.
A teenage boy allegedly attacked and killed a Grade 12 pupil in July.
AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi led a provincial government delegation to mediate between the villages.
READ: Deadly territorial feud in Nongoma yet to be resolved, says mayor
Speaking in KwaMusi on Monday, Buthelezi said some matrics could not sit for their exams due to the ongoing conflict.
"Fearing for their safety, several women went to the King to tell him that they had fled their homes and were now sleeping in the woods.
"We are here to express our sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the ten cases that have been opened between the two villages," said Buthelezi.
"Seventy children have even left school because they are afraid for their lives."
