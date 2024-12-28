Police killings linked to lack of resources

The funeral service of Mandla Khubisa, a captain who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, is taking place in Esikhaleni on Saturday.





Last week, warrant officer Moses Ndlovu was laid to rest in Hammersdale.





He and his colleague, Danasagren Pather were recently killed while responding to a shooting in the Cliffdale area.





READ: Hammarsdale community fearful after escalating crime





POPCRU’s Nthabeleng Molefe says government needs to employ more officers to work closely with communities.





"There are a lot of things that had happened in terms of Covid, some were retrenched, some took early retirement, but you don't close those vacancies. SAPS can put more resources and also work with private security in terms of trying to fight crime."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here





We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)