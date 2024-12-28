Police killings linked to lack of resources
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union says the ongoing killings of police officers in KZN are linked to a lack of resources for its members.
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union says the ongoing killings of police officers in KZN are linked to a lack of resources for its members.
The funeral service of Mandla Khubisa, a captain who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, is taking place in Esikhaleni on Saturday.
Last week, warrant officer Moses Ndlovu was laid to rest in Hammersdale.
He and his colleague, Danasagren Pather were recently killed while responding to a shooting in the Cliffdale area.
READ: Hammarsdale community fearful after escalating crime
POPCRU’s Nthabeleng Molefe says government needs to employ more officers to work closely with communities.
"There are a lot of things that had happened in terms of Covid, some were retrenched, some took early retirement, but you don't close those vacancies. SAPS can put more resources and also work with private security in terms of trying to fight crime."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Young dancer tries to signal to parents that she's hungry
A firm reminder to pack snacks whenever you are going out with the kids.Carol Ofori 19 hours ago
-
Counterfeit goods flood SA's online market
Counterfeiters are exploiting unsuspecting customers on platforms like F...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago