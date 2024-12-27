Hammarsdale community fearful after escalating crime

Recently, two police officers were killed while responding to a shooting incident in the Cliffdale area.

In another incident, a taxi driver was shot dead at a rank last week.

57-year-old school principal Busani Khomo was also recently gunned down in his car.

Tumelo Molefe says people are scared.

"We don’t feel safe as the community, because there’s been a lot of incidents in such a short space of time where people are being shot for no reason. We don’t feel safe at all this festive season, because during this time of year, everyone wants to have fun, but how can you have fun if you're living under this threat? If you're scared of going outside of home, because you don’t know who’s next."

Mazi Buthelezi says police need to step up their presence.

"We don’t know what to do. We wish that the police can do something about this. They must always be visible, they need to patrol all these streets here, because sometimes whenever someone is being shot, and we call them, they tend to arrive late. They need to always be available, and also at the liquor stores."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)