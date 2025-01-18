 Police investigate discovery of three shot dead in Ntuzuma
Three men shot dead in Ntuzuma

Newswatch

Police are currently in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, where the bodies of three men have been discovered.

KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the victims have all been shot.


When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of three men in their 20s were found with multiple gunshot wounds on the pavement, not far from a tavern. 


Details are sketchy, and police are working hard to establish how the incident could've happened."


