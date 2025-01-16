Alleged hitman nabbed for policewoman's murder

The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Mpolweni near Pietermaritzburg.

He will join Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi in court on Friday.

The officer was arrested in November on suspicion he had his fiancée, Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa, killed.

READ: ‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears

The Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says Mbanjwa was shot last April while home alone.

The two officers were both stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.

"Apparently, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi hired the hitman to do his dirty work, and there are more suspects to be arrested in this matter," said Mhlongo.

