 Alleged hitman nabbed for policewoman's murder
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Alleged hitman nabbed for policewoman's murder

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Detectives have zeroed in on an alleged hitman linked to the killing of a policewoman in Umzimkhulu. 

Person has their hands in handcuffs
Person has their hands in handcuffs/Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Mpolweni near Pietermaritzburg.

He will join Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi in court on Friday.

The officer was arrested in November on suspicion he had his fiancée, Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa, killed.

 READ: ‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears 

The Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says Mbanjwa was shot last April while home alone.

The two officers were both stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.

"Apparently, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi hired the hitman to do his dirty work, and there are more suspects to be arrested in this matter," said Mhlongo.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.