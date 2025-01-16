Alleged hitman nabbed for policewoman's murder
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Detectives have zeroed in on an alleged hitman
linked to the killing of a policewoman in Umzimkhulu.
Detectives have zeroed in on an alleged hitman linked to the killing of a policewoman in Umzimkhulu.
The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Mpolweni near Pietermaritzburg.
He will join Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi in court on Friday.
The officer was arrested in November on suspicion he had his fiancée, Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa, killed.
READ: ‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears
The Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says Mbanjwa was shot last April while home alone.
The two officers were both stationed at Umzimkhulu police station.
"Apparently, Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi hired the hitman to do his dirty work, and there are more suspects to be arrested in this matter," said Mhlongo.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durbanite swears by her chilli-macaroni popcorn movie treat
This could be the ultimate expression of dedication to adding green chil...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
Australian man gets innovative with 'no shoes' policy
When the fast food outlet you want to visit has a "no shoe" policy, you ...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago