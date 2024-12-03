Police hunt for taxi operators blocking Durban roads

He confirmed that some have already been arrested and their vehicles impounded.

Mkhwanazi spoke to the SABC at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, west of Durban, on Tuesday morning.

"Once they interrupt other road users, they are no longer exercising their rights, but they are then committing crime. We are on the hunt for those people who have been blocking the trucks and taking their keys. We are going to find them, and we are going to set an example so that everyone understands," said Mkhwanazi.

READ: N3 traffic flowing after taxi strike

The protest by Durban Long Distance Taxi Association members has entered a fifth day.

They are unhappy over the issuing of permits and law enforcement operations, which they claim are unfairly targeting taxi drivers.

Meanwhile, the KZN Department of Transport said it has started engaging with them and are expecting things to return to normal on Friday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)