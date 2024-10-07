 Police arrest over 12,000 suspects in one week
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Police arrest over 12,000 suspects in one week

Updated | By Bulletin

Police say they have arrested over 12,100 suspects throughout the country between last Monday and Sunday. 

Handcuffs - generic
Getty Images

They conducted crime intelligence tracing operations and roadblocks.

The arrests included over 1,600 suspects wanted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery.

"We also confiscated 131 firearms during operations,” said national police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk.

 READ: Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting

“Thirty of these firearms were confiscated during the police operations in KwaZulu-Natal, while in the Western Cape, we confiscated 23.

“A total of 2,969 rounds of ammunition were confiscated as well. Fifty-eight hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.”

 Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.