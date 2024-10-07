Police arrest over 12,000 suspects in one week

They conducted crime intelligence tracing operations and roadblocks.

The arrests included over 1,600 suspects wanted for crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery.

"We also confiscated 131 firearms during operations,” said national police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk.

“Thirty of these firearms were confiscated during the police operations in KwaZulu-Natal, while in the Western Cape, we confiscated 23.

“A total of 2,969 rounds of ammunition were confiscated as well. Fifty-eight hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.”

