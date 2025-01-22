PMB ratepayers unimpressed by ‘yet another’ war room

On Monday, Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla launched the headquarters in the CBD on Church street.

Anthony Waldhausen is the chair of the Msunduzi Association of Residents' Ratepayers and Civics.

He said he is sceptical about whether there will be any change as already existing war rooms in several wards are dysfunctional.

"We are actually quite sceptical having another war room in the municipality, you found we had functional waste management system we would not need to have a war room," said Waldhausen.

"We need to actually ensure that a proper waste management is implemented by the municipality, and you find that with our experience with all the residents engaging with them the war rooms they are dysfunctional."

