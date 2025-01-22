PMB ratepayers unimpressed by ‘yet another’ war room
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Ratepayers Association in
Pietermaritzburg has criticised uMsunduzi Municipality for establishing yet
another war room to improve service delivery.
The Ratepayers Association in Pietermaritzburg has criticised uMsunduzi Municipality for establishing yet another war room to improve service delivery.
On Monday, Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla launched the headquarters in the CBD on Church street.
Anthony Waldhausen is the chair of the Msunduzi Association of Residents' Ratepayers and Civics.
He said he is sceptical about whether there will be any change as already existing war rooms in several wards are dysfunctional.
READ: Fight against construction mafias ‘not over’ - Meyer
"We are actually quite sceptical having another war room in the municipality, you found we had functional waste management system we would not need to have a war room," said Waldhausen.
"We need to actually ensure that a proper waste management is implemented by the municipality, and you find that with our experience with all the residents engaging with them the war rooms they are dysfunctional."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu: A powerhouse construction boss
Today, our Woman Crush is an entrepreneur with a wealth of expertise in ...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
WATCH: Dog carries her ill pup to the vet
A mother always does her best to protect her babies, no matter what.Carol Ofori an hour ago