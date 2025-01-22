Fight against construction mafias ‘not over’ - Meyer

Martin Meyer says extortion gangs are just one of the many challenges the department faces in restoring buildings in the province.

Speaking during a briefing on Tuesday, he said police and the National Prosecuting Authority are taking strong action against criminals.

"If a site manager phones, it is best they come, they act, the NPA lays charges, and I think that is because a lot of noises are being made nationally, so now the police are on to that.

"Now, the second part that I think is very encouraging is that local communities and legit business forums now feel encouraged by the action taken by the government now they feel like they can also stand up and take ownership of what is happening in their community."

SAPS 'bolstering' efforts to tackle construction mafia

To address these and other issues, KZN Public Works will hold a two-day conference next week at the Durban ICC.

Meyer says the goal is to address the issue of under-utilised buildings in the province.

