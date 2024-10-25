PMB creche pleads for ablution facilities
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A creche in Pietermaritzburg has made an urgent plea for help from the government, saying it cannot continue to function with a single pit latrine.
Senzokuhle Creche opened its doors to the community in Imbali's Ward 15 more than 30 years ago.
Teacher Nombulelo Mfeka says the facility needs proper ablution facilities, playground equipment, and other basic provisions.
She says they've relied on some donations for food.
Mfeka says the creche is now forced to stretch limited resources to care for over 50 children.
She adds that despite repeated requests, there have been no improvements since her son attended the creche some 35 years ago.
"The school has only one pit-latrine toilet that has been there for over two decades. For children's safety. we that ensure that the minors do not use it and instead find an alternative, such as using a potty."
Newswatch has reached out to KZN Education for comment.
