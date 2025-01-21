PMB councillor warns of health risks from sewage spills

It is understood sanitation pipes covered in vegetation in areas including Northdale and Riverside are preventing sewer teams from conducting maintenance.

Councillor Renisha Singh says it has been an issue for years, causing blockages and spills that overflow onto residents' premises.

"This is actually depriving the residents’ of quality of life. They can't even step into their backyard with the stench that is coming from this sewer overflow, and many of them have actually fallen ill. There are a few residents that have gotten doctors’ notes that their immune systems are being compromised."

She has urged uMsunduzi Municipality to resolve the issue.

"I have had several meetings and onsite meetings, including site visits with the entire sanitation team and the deputy mayor as the chair of the infrastructure portfolio, but after these meetings, there has been no response."

