uThukela team to tackle sewage spills

Community members on Thursday raised concerns about ongoing leaks in the northern KZN town and told the deputy mayor that their complaints have been ignored.

In response, Mbuzeleni Mkhize promised to assemble a team to tackle the years-long wastewater issue.

He led an assessment team through the affected residential areas.





READ: Engineers to complete Amanzimtoti bridge repairs at end of month

"We know that Ladysmith has issues of sewage spills. It's high time that we attend to these now. We are appealing to the communities to give us time."

Meanwhile teams from eThekwini will begin maintenance work on sewage infrastructure in Durban on Friday.

Please be aware that the middle lane on the eastbound carriageway of Margaret Mncadi Avenue between Joe Slovo and Dorothy Nyembe streets, will be closed until 22 November.