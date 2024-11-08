uThukela team to tackle sewage spills
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The uThukela District Municipality has formed a team to address multiple sewage spills in Emnambithi.
Community members on Thursday raised concerns about ongoing leaks in the northern KZN town and told the deputy mayor that their complaints have been ignored.
In response, Mbuzeleni Mkhize promised to assemble a team to tackle the years-long wastewater issue.
He led an assessment team through the affected residential areas.
"We know that Ladysmith has issues of sewage spills. It's high time that we attend to these now. We are appealing to the communities to give us time."
Meanwhile teams from eThekwini will begin maintenance work on sewage infrastructure in Durban on Friday.
Please be aware that the middle lane on the eastbound carriageway of Margaret Mncadi Avenue between Joe Slovo and Dorothy Nyembe streets, will be closed until 22 November.
