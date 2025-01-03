Picket outside court as Shailen Singh murder suspects appear

Family and employees of Singh are standing outside the court holding placards that read 'Justice for Shailen and 'You are not above the law'.





It's as two brothers are set to line up in the dock today in connection with the 32-year-old's killing.





Singh who is the owner of a security company was shot dead in a parking lot in uMhlanga last week.





READ: Shailen Singh murder suspects to appear in Durban court





Police nabbed the suspects who are linked to the security industry on Tuesday.





"Emotions are running high between family members and you can see the anger from community leaders and other supporters,” says KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo.





A petition has also been started demanding a thorough and speedy investigation.





It's gained about two thousand signatures.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)