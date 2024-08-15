Phoenix residents ‘fear for their safety’ following latest shooting

KwaZulu-Natal police say two men were in their car when they were ambushed and shot at multiple times.





A 28-year-old occupant died, while the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.





Alice Govender from the Phoenix Civic and Ratepayers Association says the killings in the area have got out of hand.





READ: Manhunt launched for gang behind deadly Phoenix shooting





"As the civic organisation, we are extremely concerned about this, and we are looking forward to meeting with our local SAPS to find a way forward as to how we can curb this kind of crime.





"The residents are quite concerned; they fear for their safety. The shootings are happening in relatively secure residential complexes, and this is where our kids play - moms are going about their daily business, kids are coming from school, and the drive-by shootings that are occurring pose a threat."





The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.





