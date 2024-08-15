One killed, another wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting

Investigations are underway into a suspected drive-by shooting that has left a person dead in Phoenix, north of Durban.

KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo says they were called to a residential complex not far from the local police station on Wednesday evening.

Naidoo says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.





"A second person also sustained multiple gunshots and was rushed privately to a medical facility for further medical attention,” says Naidoo.

“Multiple spent rifle cartridges have been found scattered across the roadway. Circumstances leading to the event cannot be confirmed at this stage.”