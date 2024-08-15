 One killed, another wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

One killed, another wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Investigations are underway into a suspected drive-by shooting that has left a person dead in Phoenix, north of Durban.

driveby shooting Phoenix VIP
KZN VIP

Investigations are underway into a suspected drive-by shooting that has left a person dead in Phoenix, north of Durban.

 

KZN VIP's Gareth Naidoo says they were called to a residential complex not far from the local police station on Wednesday evening.

 

Naidoo says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

 

He was declared dead at the scene.


READ: Three people killed in separate KZN crashes

 

"A second person also sustained multiple gunshots and was rushed privately to a medical facility for further medical attention,” says Naidoo.

 

“Multiple spent rifle cartridges have been found scattered across the roadway. Circumstances leading to the event cannot be confirmed at this stage.” 

 

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

Durban shooting KZN Phoenix KZN VIP

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.