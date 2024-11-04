Phoenix home struck by lightning

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Paramedics were called to Trenance Park after multiple neighbours reported hearing a loud bang and a power failure.

Spokesperson Gareth Nadioo says they saw large flames burning through the house, causing extensive damage.

"Upon the arrival of KZN VIP medics, it was established that lightning had struck the building, which caught the light. Immediately, the fire department was also dispatched to the scene to assist.

"The fire was extinguished, and one person was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation."

No other injuries were reported, and the family escaped unharmed.

