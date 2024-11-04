Disaster teams assist uMgungundlovu residents after heavy ra

Strong winds lashed the district, damaging several homes on Sunday.

"Key infrastructure affected includes the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, formally known as Edendale Hospital and the Aloe Ridge Social Housing Project," said the spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Senzelwe Mzila.

"Teams are on the ground, and a clearer picture of the extent of the damage will emerge once all assessments are concluded."

Mzila urged residents to take the necessary precautions as the province braces for more severe conditions on Monday.

A level 4 severe thunderstorm warning is in place.

"Particularly in the eThekwini Metro and the District of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu and Ilembe.

"These conditions are likely to cause disruptions including the falling of trees, blocking major roads, power switches off, disrupting services, and danger to life to both humans and livestock due to excessive lightning and damage to structures from hail and wind," said Mzila.

Disaster teams will continue to monitor vulnerable areas.

