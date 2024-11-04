Disaster teams assist uMgungundlovu residents after heavy ra

Disaster teams assist uMgungundlovu residents after heavy rains
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Disaster management teams are on
the ground in uMgungundlovu to assist residents affected by Sunday night
torrential rains.
Disaster management teams are on the ground in uMgungundlovu to assist residents affected by Sunday night torrential rains.
Strong winds lashed the district, damaging several homes on Sunday.
"Key infrastructure affected includes the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, formally known as Edendale Hospital and the Aloe Ridge Social Housing Project," said the spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Senzelwe Mzila.
"Teams are on the ground, and a clearer picture of the extent of the damage will emerge once all assessments are concluded."
Mzila urged residents to take the necessary precautions as the province braces for more severe conditions on Monday.
READ: Warning of heavy rain, thundershowers across KZN
A level 4 severe thunderstorm warning is in place.
"Particularly in the eThekwini Metro and the District of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu and Ilembe.
"These conditions are likely to cause disruptions including the falling of trees, blocking major roads, power switches off, disrupting services, and danger to life to both humans and livestock due to excessive lightning and damage to structures from hail and wind," said Mzila.
Disaster teams will continue to monitor vulnerable areas.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA ranks in world’s most nerve-racking countries to drive in
Do you think SA ranks high or low on the list?Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags
This is the beauty behind fashion design; sometimes, no one else will se...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago