Parts of eThekwini, uMgungundlovu face water reductions
Updated | By Newswatch and Andile Tsotetsi
The eThekwini
Municipality says it has deployed teams to assess an aqueduct following water
reductions in several regions.
The eThekwini Municipality says it has deployed teams to assess an aqueduct following water reductions in several regions.
Affected areas include Queensburgh, Chatsworth, uMlazi and Westville.
The Southern Aqueduct conveys water from uMngeni-uThukela’s Durban Heights Water Treatment Works to 26 reservoirs.
"Demand in the Southern Aqueduct currently exceeds supply by approximately 100 megalitres per day.
The Municipality is implementing multifaceted initiatives aimed at reducing the demand to prevent the system from collapsing.
“This will also include the rationing the available water to ensure equal supply to all affected areas,” said City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.
Meanwhile, some residents in other parts of eThekwini as well as uMgungundlovu will face nearly a month of reduced water supply starting today.
READ: KZN Cogta invests millions to improve uThukela water crisis
uMngeni-uThukela Water says the 53 pipelines has been shut down to improve the bulk water supply to the Umlaas Road Reservoirs.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the work is expected to run until the 22nd of February.
"While uMngeni-uThukela Water will increase production from its Midmar Water Works to boost supply volumes to the affected areas, we do urge communities to assist us by using water sparingly.
"The areas that will be affected are the outer west of the eThekwini, Umbumbulu Reservoir, Eston, Mid-Ilovo and Mkhambathini," said Maphumulo.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Benedict Cumberbatch on being kidnapped in SA
Benedict Cumberbatch shared his terrifying experience of being kidnapped...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 20 hours ago
-
Stuck in a tyre: Wheelie's heartwarming rescue story
Meet Wheelie, the dog who's been through a wheel of emotions! From getti...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days ago