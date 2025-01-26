Parts of eThekwini, uMgungundlovu face water reductions

Affected areas include Queensburgh, Chatsworth, uMlazi and Westville.

The Southern Aqueduct conveys water from uMngeni-uThukela’s Durban Heights Water Treatment Works to 26 reservoirs.

"Demand in the Southern Aqueduct currently exceeds supply by approximately 100 megalitres per day.

The Municipality is implementing multifaceted initiatives aimed at reducing the demand to prevent the system from collapsing.

“This will also include the rationing the available water to ensure equal supply to all affected areas,” said City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.

Meanwhile, some residents in other parts of eThekwini as well as uMgungundlovu will face nearly a month of reduced water supply starting today.

uMngeni-uThukela Water says the 53 pipelines has been shut down to improve the bulk water supply to the Umlaas Road Reservoirs.

Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the work is expected to run until the 22nd of February.

"While uMngeni-uThukela Water will increase production from its Midmar Water Works to boost supply volumes to the affected areas, we do urge communities to assist us by using water sparingly.

"The areas that will be affected are the outer west of the eThekwini, Umbumbulu Reservoir, Eston, Mid-Ilovo and Mkhambathini," said Maphumulo.

