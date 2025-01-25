KZN Cogta invests millions to improve uThukela water crisis
Updated | By Newswatch
In an effort to address a water crisis unfolding in the uThukela district, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN has announced a multi-million-rand investment to improve water access and security.
The department's MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi announced the investment during a Water Summit hosted by Deputy Transport Minister, Mkhuleko Hlengwa in the region this week.
It was aimed at addressing severe shortages in the district and saw businesses, non-governmental organisations, state agencies, and municipal leadership come together.
In a statement, KZN Cogta says to ensure effective implementation of the investment, the Umgeni-uThukela Water Board will play a leading role in water provision within the district.
READ: uThukela says planning to replace most of existing water infrastructure
Other resolutions that were discussed at the summit were around strengthening measures to reduce non-revenue water loss.
Stakeholders also discussed establishing an uThukela Water Steering Committee to facilitate the implementation of water access solutions.
The investment will be utilised for various water-related interventions, including Infrastructure upgrades and operational and maintenance support.
