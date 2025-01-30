Parliament pays tribute to slain SA troops

Thirteen South African soldiers have died in the past week in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as Rwanda-backed M23 fighters seized more territory, including the key regional city of Goma.





The South Africans were part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) peacekeeping force and the Southern African Development Community's Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC).





Efforts are underway to repatriate their remains.





In a statement on Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane lauded the soldiers' dedication to promoting peace and stability in the Southern African Development Community region.





“These gallant men and women selflessly served in the pursuit of peace, and their sacrifice will forever be honoured and remembered,” they said.





“On behalf of Parliament, we extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones, and the entire SANDF community. May their bravery and unwavering commitment to peace continue to inspire us all. We stand in solidarity with those affected by this devastating loss.”

Didiza and Mtshweni-Tsipane also praised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts in seeking a resolution to the escalating conflict.





“The need for long-lasting peace and stability in the region has never been more pressing, and we urge all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards a peaceful settlement,” they added.





The statement came hours after Rwandan President Paul Kagame said that South African troops had no place in the eastern DR Congo battlefield, adding he was ready to "deal" with any confrontation from Pretoria.





In a post on X, Kagame said the SAMIDRC "is not a peacekeeping force, and it has no place in this situation".





"It was authorised by SADC as a belligerent force engaging in offensive combat operations to help the DRC Government fight against its own people, working alongside genocidal armed groups like FDLR, which target Rwanda," he added.





Rwanda says its main goal in eastern DRC is to eradicate the FDLR (the French acronym for the Democratic Liberation Front of Rwanda), formed from remnants of the forces which committed the 1994 genocide that left some 800,000 dead.





Kagame held talks with Ramaphosa on Tuesday following the troop deaths.





He denied there were any warnings from South Africa that further clashes would be considered "a declaration of war", as reported in several media.





But Kagame warned: "If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day."