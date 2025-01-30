SA won’t withdraw troops from war-torn DRC – Lamola

This is despite mounting calls for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to pull out following the deaths of 13 soldiers.





On Tuesday morning, the SANDF announced the deaths of four more soldiers, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13 after nine troops were killed last week in clashes with the M23 rebel group.





Lamola spoke to the media on the sidelines of the cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria on Wednesday.





He emphasised that South Africa is not acting alone but is part of a broader mission involving the United Nations, the African Union, and the Southern African Development Community.





"We had a duty to participate in the AU Peace and Security Council and present South Africa’s position on the ongoing conflict,” Lamola told the media.





“Our stance aligns with the UN Charter and its resolutions. That is why the PSC’s outcome echoes the UN Security Council’s language—calling for all warring factions, including M23 and its supporters, to cease hostilities.





"The UN Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council cannot ignore the situation. Their role is to assess developments, identify key actors, and determine the appropriate interventions.





“That is why the PSC resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities by all parties, with support from the UN Security Council," said Lamola.

He also explained that the UN Security Council’s statement indicated that certain actions constitute war crimes.





"They could, but it did not make a definitive declaration. Any such determination would follow due process.





“Meanwhile, the peacekeeping forces deployed under UN Security Council resolutions must not be attacked, as such acts could constitute war crimes," he said.





Lamola added that the South African government’s main focus is a cessation of hostilities.





"That is why we are engaged in multiple platforms, including an upcoming SADC meeting, to further discuss this issue and South Africa’s role.





"Whether to withdraw or reassess our deployment will be considered at that level. This is not a bilateral agreement between South Africa and the DRC—it is a multilateral engagement that requires collective decision-making.





"South Africa is operating under the mandates of SADC, the AU, and the UN Security Council. We are not acting unilaterally.





“We will continue participating in discussions and making contributions, as seen with our ambassador at the UN Security Council in New York.





“As a troop-contributing country, we have been invited to provide expert input on the situation," he said.





