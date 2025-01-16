KZN working ‘around the clock’ to place pupils

Hundreds of thousands of children returned to school on Wednesday for the start of the 2025 academic year.





Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says there were a few cases of walk- ins.





“No matter how many there are, even if there are chairs, there are still too many for us. Because It will mean 10 households, in that household it's 100 percent that child has no school and we are working around the clock to make sure they are placed by the end of the week."





Mahlambi says no major issues were reported on the first day of school.





“We rounded all district to check whether there were challenges they could not resolve at their level and there was none of such. It was issues they could attend to. We are going to monitoring until Friday."