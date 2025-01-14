Parents on final prep as schools reopen

Many parents have been running around with their children's stationery and uniform lists in preparation for learners returning to schools across the country on Wednesday.

"I always do my shopping in December because it’s quiet to avoid the long lines and so forth. In terms of preparing them emotionally, the older one is fine, and the little one is going to start a new school, so I am worried about her," one parent told Newswatch.

Another Durban parent expressed his readiness ahead of school re-opening on Wednesday.

"So, schoolbooks covered, uniforms sorted, all the sports stuff, haircuts done, you name it. Luckily, we did it well in advance. I'd be lying if I say we aren’t happy, we are happy because it’s going to keep them happy," he said.

Another parent said she managed to complete her shopping just in time.

"I literally went to do stationary shopping this past weekend, but it’s in order. The baby, his creche does the stationary shopping for him. I'm excited because they've been so long at home, and they haven't been doing much at home."

