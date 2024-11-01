Parents association supports food checks in schools

The group has been commenting on the provincial department's guidelines to schools in the wake of several incidents of food-related illnesses.

Education officials have ordered principals and governing bodies to monitor and inspect the purchasing and handling of food sold by vendors on the premises, and outside school gates.

The association's Vee Gani says it is necessary.

"Any attempt to enhance the safety of our children must be welcomed. I think this is a good circular because it places some responsibility on the principal and those governing bodies."





READ: DBE says parents must speak to children as food poisoning cases rise

On Wednesday, seven learners fell ill in uMthwalume after buying chips from a local spaza shop. Officials say 37 learners needed treatment in Zululand apparently after drinking Kool-Aid. Last week, more than 40 students in Mtubatuba fell ill after eating snacks from outside a school.

Gani says the guidelines place more responsibility on school management.

"They should be doing that. If the vendor inside the tuck shop is selling fried chips, you don't know how many times they've used that oil. In essence this is a circular to ensure that there is accountability and monitoring going on."