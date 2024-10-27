DBE says parents must speak to children as food poisoning cases rise
The Basic Education Department has made a plea to parents, with concern growing over the number of food poisoning incidents affecting learners.
"The food poisoning incidents has caused chaos and disruptions in schools, over and above the fact that they are threatening lives," says the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
"We are urging parents, caregivers and guardians to ensure that they talk to their children about the things they eat and where they buy it."
Several cases have been reported, which appear to be linked to children buying snacks from spaza shops outside schools.
On Monday, over 40 pupils fell ill after consuming snacks purchased from a vendor in Mtubatuba.
In Gauteng, six children died in a similar incident in Naledi.
Mhlanga says the incidents have left learners across the country traumatised.
"So, we urge parents to be vigilant, talk to their children, and make sure that they eat from trusted sources."
