Criminal charges laid after paramedics attacked in Eshowe
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The KZN Health Department says criminal charges
have been laid after paramedics were attacked by residents in eShowe.
An EMS crew had to duck for cover when residents allegedly pelted the ambulance with stones on Sunday, damaging the vehicle's windscreen.
The department's Nathi Olifant says the crew were responding to a motorbike crash in the Obanjeni Reserve.
"Tension escalated, and members of the community began pelting vehicles with stones. To avoid harm, our EMS personnel grabbed their medical tools as the crowd began throwing stones at the ambulance. damaging its windshield.“What happened in Eshowe is disturbing and deeply regrettable. We condemn it. Damaging state properties is a crime."
