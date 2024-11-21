CGE hears gaps between sex offences probes, convictions

An investigative hearing has been taking place in Durban.

The National Prosecuting Authority and Department of Justice in KZN have been called to account for what the commission says are systemic failures in handling gender-based violence cases.

The CGE's Tsietsi Shuping has questioned the NPA's reported 74% conviction rate for 2023/2024, saying although it's an improvement from the previous year, the actual numbers involved aren't clear.

"When the conviction rate is only reported at 66%, that can be 20 cases. So, we do not want to assume that there are 20 cases and the conviction rate is 100% because it's 20 cases. So the NPA must be clear so that the system can track these cases - how many have actually reached the court and how many did not reach the courts?"





Shuping says their recommendations include strengthening prosecution-guided investigations.

Elaine Harrison from the Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN says they have had some challenges with the reporting since this was their first interaction with the commission.

"It is a learning process; next time when we do come around, we will then be able to actually know what you want, and that is why there is a bit of information that has also not been provided to the commission. We will be much better prepared with regards to the responses and to separate them for the commission so that you understand."





