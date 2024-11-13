Over 50k KZN customers might lose access to electricity

Eskom has updated the token identifier.





It says the current software on the meters that allows the devices to read if a token has been used or not will expire in 11 days.





"We have 1.3 million prepared customers in KwaZulu-Natal, all these 1.3 million have been pre-coded onto our systems. We prepared our systems such that those few, less than sixty-seven-thousand of those customers when they go to our vending station, they will automatically get their 40-digit numbers."

Meters that have not been recoded will become inactive.













Timothy Ngcobo is from Eskom in KZN says customers must first check if their meters need upgrading by typing in a specific set of numbers on the machine.





"It is 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416, if the number displays meters displays 2 that means there is no problem, you are okay. If the meter displays 1, this is where we call upon those few customers to go on to our Chatbot, we call it Alfred and put in their details name, ID number, your meter number, and your contact details.”

Another way to receive a code is by buying an electricity token from a reputable vendor.

"These codes they come in two set 20 digits. So, when they buy tokens than they will be able to take those tokens home and then load to their meters, and if their meters carrying 1 then their meter should go to carrying 2."

Eskom says all prepaid meters must be recoded, whether you are an Eskom customer or a municipally supplied customer.





The change over to the new electricity vending codes will happen on 24 November 2024.

