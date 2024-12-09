Over 500 new metro cops deployed in eThekwini
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
eThekwini Municipality
has released over 500 newly trained metro police officers to beef up its
crime-fighting efforts and bylaw enforcement.
Mayor Cyril Xaba spoke at the passing out parade in Durban on Monday, saying each year they plan to recruit over 400 officers to reach their set target of 4,000 metro police officers.
"Working together we will win the battle against crime and youth unemployment. Today, I discharge officers who accepted the call to protect our streets, as we are currently busy implementing plans to secure the people of eThekwini and visitors during the festive season and beyond."
Xaba warned the recruits to steer clear of temptations in their profession.
"This is the time where your professionalism will be tested, when people who in a holiday mood have a lot of cash in their pockets. They will deliberately break the law because they think they can buy you a drink.
"Corruption is also one of the key factors that contribute to the high level of crime and road crashes."
