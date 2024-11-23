Over 260 undocumented migrants nabbed in KZN
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KwaZulu-Natal Police have
arrested over 260 undocumented migrants at an industrial site in Newcastle,
northern KZN.
The arrests were made on Saturday morning, during operation Vala Umgodi.
Police say they obtained a search warrant from a local court after receiving intelligence about undocumented foreigners employed at two clothing factories on Gutenburg Street.
READ: Thousands of claims for wrongful arrests – KZN SAPS
Spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the owners were found to have contravened the Immigration Act.
"The two warehouse owners, aged 40 and 46 years old, were released on R1000 bail each after arrangements were made with the court, following positive verification of their physical addresses and their status in the country.
"The 268 illegal immigrants, whose ages range between 18 and 51 years old were arrested and after processing by immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs, they will be brought before the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday."
