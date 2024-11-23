Thousands of claims for wrongful arrests – KZN SAPS

The Commission for Gender Equality summoned the Department for investigative hearings in Durban over its handling of GBV cases.

On Friday, the police's Major General James told the commission the claims include unlawful arrests and detentions

"We have pending 22 thousand civil claims against the minister of police, so members are cautious.

“The Criminal Procedure Act makes provision that a person can only be arrested when he contravenes or violates a protection order or conditions of a protection order.

“If there is even a threat to life and limb of the complainant. There are cases that we will not arrest but rather secure the attendance of the accused in court through notices as such.”

The Commission's Tsietsi Shuping says it reveals a need for police to be better educated on how to make arrests.

"That is where the SAPS is struggling because now without a warrant, that is where you will be sued.

“So, it must call upon you to train your officials. It is worrying that the senior officials are actually misunderstanding when it comes to domestic violence."

