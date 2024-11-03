Over 200 illegal miners arrested in Orkney after emerging fr

It's understood they'd been underground in an abandoned mine, and had to resurface due to starvation.





Police say they've blocked key routes around the town that are used to deliver food to the miners.





SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says the arrests form part of their ongoing Valumgodi operation:





"These 225 illegal miners are part of others believed to be hundreds if not a thousand illegal miners who are stuck underground with no food, water and necessities"





SAPS and the SANDF are still monitoring these old abandoned mine shafts as more and more illegal miners resurface.

She says the operation has yielded positive results around the country.





READ: Marikana: 12 years later, still no apology to families – SERI





"Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13 691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining," says Mathe.





Police have also seized R5million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million through Operation Vala Umgodi.



