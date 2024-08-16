Marikana: 12 years later, still no apology to families – SERI

On August 16 2012, 34 striking workers were killed, and 78 more were left injured after police opened fire on them at the Lonmin Mine in the North West.

They had been protesting over low pay and unfavourable working conditions.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa has been driving the legal battle of the families of the mineworkers.

The organisation's Thato Masiangoako says this was the most deadly use of force against people since the June 16th Soweto uprising in 1976.





"Each year, we hope that we don't have to call for justice for Marikana. But they can honestly choose to take a different direction from what they have been on since the massacre.

“An apology to the family and acknowledge what happened to them. Over 100 family members received absolutely nothing; we should keep asking the state to apologise to the victims of Marikana, not just to the family but to the surviving mine workers."