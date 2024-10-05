Over 10,000 suspects arrested in KZN in September
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Police say over 10 thousand suspects were nabbed off the streets of KZN in the month of September.
KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says it includes 168 wanted murder suspects.
"Another 214 suspects were nabbed for cases of attempted murder, whilst 47 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
One hundred and fifty five suspects were arrested for robberies including robbery with aggravating circumstances, business and house robberies, car and truck jacking."
Netshiunda says officials also made headway in their fight against Gender Based Violence in KZN.
"203 suspects were arrested in connection with cases of rape, 7 suspects were nabbed for attempted rape and 243 suspects were arrested as a result of transgression of the Domestic Violence Act."
The abuse of alcohol continues to be a major contributing factor in the cases of assault. One thousand four hundred and eighty (1 480) suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
