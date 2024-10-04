Tight security in place for MTN8 final in Durban

Orlando Pirates FC and Stellenbosch FC will battle it out for the title.

Spectators are urged to make their way to the stadium early to avoid a last-minute rush.

eThekwini Metro Police's Boysie Zungu says both traffic officials and the SAPS will be deployed around the precinct.

"All intersections around the stadium will be manned by police officers, and there will be no total road closures. The following areas can be utilised for parking: Sun Coast Casino, the swimming pool and the embankment hall. All spectators who will be using public transport will be dropped off on Umgeni Road."

Robert Netshiunda of the KZN SAPS says ticket scalpers or individuals selling fake tickets at the venue will find themselves in hot water.

"The tickets for the match were sold out, and anyone found selling any match ticket, whether fake or authentic, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Although no road closures have been planned, motorists must expect spontaneous police-manned stop-and-searches in and around the city.

"This will done to ensure that vehicles which will be in and around the stadium are cleared of any prohibited items. The kick-off time of the match is scheduled for 18:00. However, police are urging spectators to make their way to the stadium early to avoid a last-minute rush, which might cause an unnecessary stampede.

"Those without tickets must never set foot anywhere near the stadium. Police have increased the deployment of Crime Intelligence officers to detect those who will be selling match tickets illegally.

"An on-site police station has already been set up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to deal with those who will break the law."

Premier Soccer League media manager Fhatwani Mpfuni says fans can expect brilliant football and entertainment.

"Those who do have tickets can arrive early. We will have lots of entertainment and prizes for the first 20,000 people. We have a beautiful opening ceremony closer to kick-off."

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has teamed up with the PSL to ease fans' movement to and from the stadium by providing train services connecting regional stations to Moses Mabhida stadium.

The train services will run from Umlazi, Winkelspruit, KwaMashu, Cato Ridge, Pinetown and Crossmore to Durban station, where fans will subsequently connect to Moses Mabhida Station.