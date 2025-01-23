 Pedestrian killed in Durban taxi crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the driver of the minibus lost control after colliding with a car on the corner of Smith and Park streets.

ALS Paramedics

"The taxi after the collusion had lost control and jumped on the pavement colliding into pedestrians before coming into before coming to rest against the bus stop. Paramedics found two male pedestrians that had been struck."

 

A man in his twenties was declared dead at the scene.


The other has been taken to hospital.




