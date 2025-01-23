Pedestrian killed in Durban taxi crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
According to ALS Paramedics
spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the driver of the minibus lost control after
colliding with a car on the corner of Smith and Park streets.
"The taxi after the collusion had lost control and jumped on the pavement colliding into pedestrians before coming into before coming to rest against the bus stop. Paramedics found two male pedestrians that had been struck."
A man in his twenties was declared dead at the scene.
The other has been taken to hospital.
