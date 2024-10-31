OUTA questions SA budget allocation for DRC peacekeeping mis

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has questioned why the funds are not being redirected to more pressing domestic issues.

During his mini-budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said R3.5 billion would be set aside for the DRC mission.

OUTA's CEO Wayne Duvenage says more resources are needed at home to crack down on illegal activities like organised crime.

"We have already spent a lot of money in the DRC - I think its R2 billion. Now there’s another R3.5 billion. One has to ask: “What are doing in the DRC?”.

READ: Mini-budget leaves opposition parties unimpressed

"What are we protecting? I know that there are some South African companies that are doing business there, but it’s not our responsibility to protect the businesses that are being set up in the DRC," says Duvenage.

"This is not even our neighbouring country."

Duvenage says they are also worried about budget cuts at the National Prosecuting Authority.

"We were looking for plans that the government is now focusing on anti-corruption initiatives maybe, and yet we saw nothing of that.

"In fact, we are going backwards with R175 million taken out of the budget of the NPA. That's a big concern."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)