Mini-budget leaves opposition parties unimpressed

EFF leader Julius Malema said it neglected issues like crime and unemployment.

He said it's unacceptable for local municipalities to receive the lowest chunk of the budget despite being central to service delivery.

"We reject the budget. How can you have a mid-term budget that has got no clear plan on how we are going to reduce unemployment? The crime in South Africa makes it difficult for people to do business with South Africa and in South Africa, yet he doesn't say anything on that."

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the economy is expected to grow by 1.1% this year.





The MK Party's deputy president John Hlophe says they were left disappointed.

"We sincerely believe that these huge budget cuts particularly in the field of education are going to be detrimental in the future. There is no self-respecting country which does not invest in education."

Godongwana announced the restructuring of the budget facility for infrastructure, which will now function as a centralised gateway for large-scale infrastructure projects seeking fiscal support.

Economist at North-West University Business School, Professor Raymond Parsons, said the mid-term budget speech was in line with the GNU’s overarching commitment to more inclusive economic growth and job creation.

"There's been a broad recognition now that if we want to solve a lot of South Africa's problems, we need much higher growth. To get that growth, of course, we need to emphasise investment and in particular, infrastructure.





"In order to get infrastructure off the ground so that we can get growth and jobs, you need to facilitate the participating of the private sector."





