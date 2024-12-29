Ousted Buthelezi says still on good terms with Zulu king

He was relieved of his duties in a formal letter by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, who cited the need to safeguard the integrity of the throne.





In a statement released yesterday, Buthelezi claims the monarch, who he says has been in isolation for two weeks, has yet to inform him about his removal.





The Reverend served as His Majesty’s right-hand man for nearly a year, after the passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi.





READ: Buthelezi removed as Zulu nation prime minister





He claims his ousting was only communicated to him by a Prince via WhatsApp, saying he’s still waiting for the Zulu King to formally address him on the decision.





Buthelezi also expressed concern over the appointments of new attorneys he wasn’t made aware of in the running of the Ingonyama Trust.





He believes they don’t bode well for the future of the Zulu Nation.





Despite this, Buthelezi has vowed to continue serving His Majesty as an ordinary subject of the Monarch.





