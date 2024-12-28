Buthelezi removed as Zulu nation prime minister

On Friday, King MisuZulu KaZwelithini issued a formal letter relieving him of the position he held for nearly a year.





The Reverend's appointment came after the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.





In the letter, addressed to the Amazulu nation and the public, the king announced the withdrawal of the prime minister, saying he would brief traditional leaders on the reasons for doing so, after January.





READ: KZN Premier calls for more action to curb GBV





The monarch said the move was necessary to protect the integrity of the throne and maintain the Zulu nation’s trust.





King MisuZulu’s urged the Zulu nation to support the process of appointing Buthelezi's successor.





Buthelezi has yet to publicly comment on the announcement.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here





We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)