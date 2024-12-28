Buthelezi removed as Zulu nation prime minister
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The reasons behind the removal of Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister remain unclear.
The reasons behind the removal of Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister remain unclear.
On Friday, King MisuZulu KaZwelithini issued a formal letter relieving him of the position he held for nearly a year.
The Reverend's appointment came after the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
In the letter, addressed to the Amazulu nation and the public, the king announced the withdrawal of the prime minister, saying he would brief traditional leaders on the reasons for doing so, after January.
READ: KZN Premier calls for more action to curb GBV
The monarch said the move was necessary to protect the integrity of the throne and maintain the Zulu nation’s trust.
King MisuZulu’s urged the Zulu nation to support the process of appointing Buthelezi's successor.
Buthelezi has yet to publicly comment on the announcement.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Young dancer tries to signal to parents that she's hungry
A firm reminder to pack snacks whenever you are going out with the kids.Carol Ofori 20 hours ago
-
Counterfeit goods flood SA's online market
Counterfeiters are exploiting unsuspecting customers on platforms like F...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago