'Our dad was our everything’ - Family of slain KZN officer





"We are devastated. Our dad was our everything; he was our breadwinner. He took care of everything. So he took care of everything, so it’s a bit of a shocker to us that Dad is not here. We have been getting good support from the family and friends."

The suspect was arrested in Melmoth on Tuesday in connection with Mariemuthoo Arumugam's murder.

Police say the murder weapon was found at the suspect’s home in KwaMashu.

The 50-year-old officer was shot dead while approaching a taxi that was parked incorrectly on the N2 just over a week ago.

What he did not know was that a suspect was in the process of robbing the occupants inside the vehicle.

The suspect opened fire, killing the father of three instantly.

His son, Kyle Arumugam, says most of his family and friends knew his father as Desmond.

"Dad was our hero. He did everything for our family. When you hear other people speak as well, all he ever did was speak about his family and his kids. At work, [he] was very well respected, and he was very highly respected. He put everything in his job to help the people."

Arumugam says they hope the law will take its course.













