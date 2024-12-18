Orange level 5 warning for KZN south coast
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The KZN south coast is under an Orange Level 5 weather warning on Wednesday with the weather service warning of possible flooding to homes and roads.
Most other parts of the province are on a Yellow Level 2 alert.
Authorities say the wet and inclement weather is expected to continue this week.
Several districts including Amajuba, Zululand, and uThukela have already been impacted by heavy rain that fell over the long weekend.
In uThukela, at least five wards have been severely affected, with some homes damaged by strong winds in the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.
READ: Heavy downpours expected this week - SAWS
Power was also knocked out in some areas, particularly in Ladysmith.
Eskom says it's working to restore electricity in uMgababa, Port Edward, and Mtubatuba.
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says relief efforts are underway and officials are assessing the damage.
"We urge our people to stay safe and avoid being on the road to protect themselves."
