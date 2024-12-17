Heavy downpours expected this week - SAWS

SAWS forecaster Venetia Phakula says localised flooding may be expected in low-lying areas as rainfall is expected to last until Thursday.





"There is a good chance of rain for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and even the Northwest. So far, we're giving a 60% chance of rain for all the provinces.





"The Limpopo area is more into the 30%, the areas to the east, they are more into the 30%, but that is just for today (Tuesday).





"We have issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, and there's a possibility that it might cause heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, there might even be strong winds and excessive lightning in the storms that might develop.





"We might have issues with road flooding, especially in low-lying areas, it might also damage properties, it might have localized disruption to municipal services as well, and the following provinces will be affected today (Tuesday).





"On Wednesday, there's a good chance of rain over Gauteng, the Northwest, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. It's mainly 30%. Those areas will give it more of a 60%. On Thursday, there's a possibility of rain and there's a possibility of disruptive rain as well.





Phakula adds that a slight cold front is also expected to brush over the country on Friday.





The brush over is expected to be felt in the southern parts of the country.

"There's a cold front coming in on Friday, but it's not coming in per se, it's just brushing to the south of the country.





"This rain that we are seeing, it's not because of the cold front, it's more because of the upper air trough that is passing, and we have this tropical moisture that's been drawn over those provinces of interest."





