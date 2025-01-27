OR Tambo Airport fuel crisis averted

The department says the fuel industry has secured more than 121.1 litres of jet fuel to meet the airport's needs.

The supply interruption was caused by a fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa earlier this month.

The first shipment of the fuel that has been sourced is due to arrive in Durban on Saturday.

A second consignment is expected ten days later.

The department says Minister Barbara Creecy met with fuel industry officials last week to resolve the immediate shortages and find long-term solutions.

Spokesperson Collen Msibi says Creecy has thanked passengers, businesses, and others affected for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience.

"The fuels industry indicated to ACSA that it had secured 50 million litres of jet fuel from various suppliers, and on Friday, an additional 71.1 million litres were secured, which brings the total to 121.1 million litres of jet fuel for OR Tambo.

“The above total will be imported through the Port of Durban via three vessels expected to arrive on 01 February and 10 February 2025," said Msibi.

