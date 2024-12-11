ACSA: OR Tambo fuel disruption affected 483 flights

ACSA CEO, Mpumi Mpofu says 31 flights were cancelled, adding that the delays affected nearly 50 000 passengers,

The disruption was caused by a sheared drive shaft which prevented jet fuel from being pumped from storage tanks to the airport's aprons, where planes are refuelled.

"We're conducting a thorough investigation into what happened. That is already on the back of an incident report that is about to be completed," says Mpofu.





She has told Newzroom Afrika that an emergency valve replacement is being organised.

"We've subjected the drive shaft to laboratory analysis which basically will look at the actual reasons for the shearing or breaking apart into pieces. So that detailed report will give us a very clear sense of what happened and the cause."