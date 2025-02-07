Opposition slams Ramaphosa’s ‘recycled promises’

"He is not the man that follows through what he committed at during the State of the Nation Address," said EFF leader Julius Malema.





Ramaphosa delivered the SONA in Cape Town on Thursday evening, where he announced - among other things - plans to rehabilitate the country's roads, and modernize ports and airports under a R940 billion infrastructure plan over the next three years.





Malema said he is not convinced it will work.





“He spoken about giving the disasters in KZN, R1 billion. Those houses are still not built. So, whatever 900 billion he is talking about you must know he is just passing time."









The uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela also rejected the idea.





“Give me one infrastructure project that has actually had proper traction in this country that generates jobs, none. 62% of our youth are unemployed, yet he talks about a moving platform to youth that don't even have cell phones, let alone data to even access the job in the first place."





In his address, Ramaphosa also said government's preparing for the implementation of the National Health Insurance scheme.





“This includes developing the first phase of a single electronic health record, preparatory work to establish Ministerial Advisory Committees on health technologies and health care benefits, and an accreditation framework for health service providers.”





Parties in the Government of National Unity felt the SONA was a practical and clear statement to the nation.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said any outstanding concerns around the NHI strategy will be addressed.





“The advisory council will deal with the matters that they raise in terms of implementation, particularly the question of the medical aid."





The Democratic Alliance, which has previously criticized the SONA for lacking substance, said its submissions were reflected in the final address.





"We've only got four years left of the GNU to be able to really demonstrate to South Africans that we can create jobs, grow the economy and invest in infrastructure that going to lead to economic development,” said party leader John Steenhuisen.





“And to beat poverty and to reduce the cost of living. So, I think there is a greater urgency required and certainly as ministers now it's up to us on how are we going to unpack how we going to these."



