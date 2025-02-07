Ramaphosa pledges urgent action on water crisis

In his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday evening, the president said government's taking urgent steps to end the crisis.





"It is impossible to live without water and it is impossible for the economy to grow without water.







"We are, therefore, taking a series of decisive actions to resolve the water crisis. Like we did with the electricity, I know we can resolve the water crisis that we have."





On bringing load shedding to an end, Ramaphosa said the country is still on a positive trajectory.





READ: We will not be bullied, warns Ramaphosa





The rolling blackouts made a surprise comeback last week, after a pause of more than 300 days.





Ramaphosa insisted that the government's energy reform plans are working.





"We now need to put the risk of load shedding behind us once and for all," he told MPs.



