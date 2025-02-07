 Ramaphosa pledges urgent action on water crisis
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Ramaphosa pledges urgent action on water crisis

Updated | By Bulletin and Jacaranda News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the country's water challenges will be resolved. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers '25 SONA
GCIS

In his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday evening, the president said government's taking urgent steps to end the crisis.


 "It is impossible to live without water and it is impossible for the economy to grow without water.


"We are, therefore, taking a series of decisive actions to resolve the water crisis. Like we did with the electricity, I know we can resolve the water crisis that we have."


On bringing load shedding to an end, Ramaphosa said the country is still on a positive trajectory. 


READ: We will not be bullied, warns Ramaphosa


The rolling blackouts made a surprise comeback last week, after a pause of more than 300 days.


Ramaphosa insisted that the government's energy reform plans are working. 


"We now need to put the risk of load shedding behind us once and for all," he told MPs.


newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

water Cyril Ramaphosa Sona Water crisis

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.