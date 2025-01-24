Opposition parties to challenge Expropriation Bill in court

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious bill into law on Thursday, setting out how land can be expropriated by the State in the public interest.

The legislation underwent five-years of public consultation and replaces the 1975 Expropriation Act.

According to the new act, authorities must negotiate with property owners and use mediation or courts to resolve disputes.

The Presidency says the act aims to promote inclusive and equitable access to resources.

In a statement, The DA's Willie Aucamp says they have begun consultations with their legal team.

"While the DA recognises that the constitution allows for acts of redress and restitution, including land reform, we have serious reservations about the procedure as well as important substantive aspects of the bill.”

AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl says the government of national unity has declared war on private property owners.

“AfriForum vows to launch substantial legal action to protect property launch in an event they are targeted by the government for expropriation without compensation."

ActionSA is also threatening legal action.

The party's Matthew George says already existing legislation could be used but requires dedicated leaders.

