One suspect wounded, another arrested in Durban North police chase

ALS Paramedics were in the process of treating the suspect.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it is understood that two suspects were involved in a chase with police officers in the morning.

They crashed their vehicle near Chris Hani Road.

"I believe a gunfight did occur and one suspect, or an alleged suspect, has sustained gunshot wounds,” said Jamieson.

“His colleague has been arrested by the SAPS. Further investigation is continuing at the moment."

